Markets
TTWO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTWO, COST, FSLR

March 23, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 10,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 9,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 10,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 16, 2028, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, COST options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend History
 AMRK Price Target
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend History-> AMRK Price Target-> Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO
COST
FSLR

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