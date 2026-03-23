Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTWO, COST, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 10,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 4,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 9,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 10,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 16, 2028, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, COST options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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