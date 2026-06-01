Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMHC, ZETA, CRS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC), where a total volume of 8,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 889,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.9% of TMHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of TMHC. Below is a chart showing TMHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 81,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,500 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) saw options trading volume of 4,729 contracts, representing approximately 472,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMHC options, ZETA options, or CRS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TMHC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.