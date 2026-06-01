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TMHC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMHC, ZETA, CRS

June 01, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC), where a total volume of 8,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 889,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.9% of TMHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of TMHC. Below is a chart showing TMHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 81,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,500 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) saw options trading volume of 4,729 contracts, representing approximately 472,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMHC options, ZETA options, or CRS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TMHC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TMHC
ZETA
CRS

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