Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SYNA, YELP, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total of 3,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 390,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 7,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,500 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 596,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 27,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYNA options, YELP options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

