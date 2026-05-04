Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, XYZ, FICO

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 20,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 12,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,841 contracts, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STZ options, XYZ options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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