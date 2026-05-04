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STZ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, XYZ, FICO

May 04, 2026 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 9,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 973,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 20,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 12,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,841 contracts, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, XYZ options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FCFY
 Dividend Stock Ideas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FCFY-> Dividend Stock Ideas-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STZ
XYZ
FICO

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