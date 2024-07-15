Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STNG, HES, ZS

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 25,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.1% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 28,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
