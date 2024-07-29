Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STNG, CVNA, SMCI

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 92,989 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 195.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 15,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 95,320 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 146.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 7,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, CVNA options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
