Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STNG, CVNA, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 21,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 260.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 842,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 4,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 92,989 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 195.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 15,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 95,320 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 146.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 7,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, CVNA options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

