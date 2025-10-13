Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SRRK, IVZ, SOFI

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) saw options trading volume of 21,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 340,958 contracts, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 21,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
