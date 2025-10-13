Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SRRK, IVZ, SOFI

October 13, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK), where a total of 15,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,400 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) saw options trading volume of 21,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 340,958 contracts, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 21,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

