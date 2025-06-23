Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPTN, EYE, NVDA

June 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN), where a total volume of 4,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 403,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) options are showing a volume of 19,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,100 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 78,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPTN options, EYE options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

