Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPTN, EYE, NVDA

National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) options are showing a volume of 19,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,100 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 78,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
