Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPT, ORCL, MVST

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 213,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microvast Holdings Inc (Symbol: MVST) saw options trading volume of 17,379 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of MVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,800 underlying shares of MVST. Below is a chart showing MVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPT options, ORCL options, or MVST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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