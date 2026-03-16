Markets
SPT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPT, ORCL, MVST

March 16, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT), where a total volume of 13,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 213,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Microvast Holdings Inc (Symbol: MVST) saw options trading volume of 17,379 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of MVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,800 underlying shares of MVST. Below is a chart showing MVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPT options, ORCL options, or MVST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
 PSI Dividend History
 ETFs With Notable Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download-> PSI Dividend History-> ETFs With Notable Inflows-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPT
ORCL
MVST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.