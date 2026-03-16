Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPT, ORCL, MVST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT), where a total volume of 13,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 13,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 213,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microvast Holdings Inc (Symbol: MVST) saw options trading volume of 17,379 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of MVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,800 underlying shares of MVST. Below is a chart showing MVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPT options, ORCL options, or MVST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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