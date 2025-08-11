Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPHR, MRVL, TMDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 3,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 673,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 83,719 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 6,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, MRVL options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.