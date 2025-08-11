Markets
SPHR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPHR, MRVL, TMDX

August 11, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 3,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 673,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 83,719 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 6,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, MRVL options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ISF
 ETFs Holding FMER
 Institutional Holders of VMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of ISF-> ETFs Holding FMER-> Institutional Holders of VMC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPHR
MRVL
TMDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.