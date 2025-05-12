Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SOFI, SPOT, OMER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 419,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 42.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 61,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 17,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) options are showing a volume of 3,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

