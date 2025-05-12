Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SOFI, SPOT, OMER

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 17,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) options are showing a volume of 3,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.