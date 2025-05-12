Markets
SOFI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SOFI, SPOT, OMER

May 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 419,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 42.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 61,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 17,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) options are showing a volume of 3,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, SPOT options, or OMER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BB Average Annual Return
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CRM
 GNLX Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BB Average Annual Return-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CRM-> GNLX Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
SPOT
OMER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.