Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SOC, APPN, X

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 11,933 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 181.9% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 74,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
