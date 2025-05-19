Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SOC, APPN, X

May 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total of 63,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 374.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 11,933 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 181.9% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 74,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, APPN options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

