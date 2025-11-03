Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SNOW, SPHR, CCSI

November 03, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 47,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 8,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 8,851 contracts, representing approximately 885,100 underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI) saw options trading volume of 1,084 contracts, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares or approximately 95% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
