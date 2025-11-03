Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SNOW, SPHR, CCSI

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 8,851 contracts, representing approximately 885,100 underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI) saw options trading volume of 1,084 contracts, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares or approximately 95% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
