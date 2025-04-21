Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SNOW, ENPH, CMG

April 21, 2025 — 03:51 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 19,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 14,663 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 56,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 12,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, ENPH options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

