Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SNDK, IBM, FNF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total volume of 26,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 6,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,700 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 24,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) saw options trading volume of 6,904 contracts, representing approximately 690,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,100 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

