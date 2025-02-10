News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMTC, FSLY, AXSM

February 10, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC), where a total volume of 17,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.8% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 16,560 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 4,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,600 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 6,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

