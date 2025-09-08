Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMR, QS, ROOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 177,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.9% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 21,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 216,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 22,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 7,202 contracts, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.3% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

