Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMR, QS, ROOT

September 08, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 177,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.9% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 21,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 216,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 22,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 7,202 contracts, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.3% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, QS options, or ROOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
