Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMR, AMZN, HE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total volume of 75,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 12,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 180,478 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 18,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 11,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, AMZN options, or HE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

