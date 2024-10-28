News & Insights

Markets
SMR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMR, AMZN, HE

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total volume of 75,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 12,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 180,478 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 18,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 11,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, AMZN options, or HE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of AZEK
 SAN Options Chain
 Funds Holding FEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMR
AMZN
HE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.