Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMR, AMZN, HE

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 180,478 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 10,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 18,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 11,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
