Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMR, AFRM, PTON

January 05, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total volume of 206,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.6% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 30,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 37,622 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 52,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 27,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
