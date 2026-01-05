Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMR, AFRM, PTON

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 37,622 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 52,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 27,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
