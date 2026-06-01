Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMMT, MAN, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT), where a total volume of 44,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 8,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,100 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) saw options trading volume of 7,788 contracts, representing approximately 778,800 underlying shares or approximately 88% of MAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares of MAN. Below is a chart showing MAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 46,765 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMMT options, MAN options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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