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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMMT, MAN, ZM

June 01, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT), where a total volume of 44,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 8,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,100 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) saw options trading volume of 7,788 contracts, representing approximately 778,800 underlying shares or approximately 88% of MAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares of MAN. Below is a chart showing MAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 46,765 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMMT options, MAN options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SMMT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SMMT
MAN
ZM

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