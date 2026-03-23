Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMCI, MU, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 429,969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026 , with 20,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 381,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 21,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 332,121 contracts, representing approximately 33.2 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring March 23, 2026, with 16,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, MU options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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