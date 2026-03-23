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SMCI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMCI, MU, MSFT

March 23, 2026 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 429,969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 20,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 381,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 21,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 332,121 contracts, representing approximately 33.2 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring March 23, 2026, with 16,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, MU options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Average Annual Return
 FREY Options Chain
 Introduction to BDCs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Average Annual Return-> FREY Options Chain-> Introduction to BDCs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
MU
MSFT

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