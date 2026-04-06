Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SLNO, GME, MSTR

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 80,627 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 139% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 6,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 236,549 contracts, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares or approximately 121.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 8,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, GME options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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