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SLNO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SLNO, GME, MSTR

April 06, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total volume of 55,784 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 302.9% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 18,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 80,627 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 139% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 6,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 236,549 contracts, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares or approximately 121.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 8,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, GME options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings Surprises
 Kimco Realty YTD Return
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings Surprises-> Kimco Realty YTD Return-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLNO
GME
MSTR

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