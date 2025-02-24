News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SLNO, CAH, DMRC

February 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total of 2,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 400,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 14,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) options are showing a volume of 816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, CAH options, or DMRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

