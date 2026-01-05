Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKYT, JOBY, QCOM

January 05, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT), where a total volume of 8,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 873,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) options are showing a volume of 88,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 19,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 38,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKYT options, JOBY options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
