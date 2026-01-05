Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKYT, JOBY, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT), where a total volume of 8,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 873,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) options are showing a volume of 88,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 19,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 38,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

