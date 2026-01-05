Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKYT, JOBY, QCOM

Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) options are showing a volume of 88,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 19,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 38,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKYT options, JOBY options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
