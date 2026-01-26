Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKYT, CLOV, HIMS

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 29,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 12,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 82,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
