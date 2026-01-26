Markets
SKYT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKYT, CLOV, HIMS

January 26, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT), where a total volume of 14,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) options are showing a volume of 29,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 12,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 82,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKYT options, CLOV options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

