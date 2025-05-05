Markets
SKX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKX, MSTR, OFIX

May 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 98,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 214.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 49,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 354,462 contracts, representing approximately 35.4 million underlying shares or approximately 193.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 19,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Orthofix Medical Inc (Symbol: OFIX) saw options trading volume of 4,244 contracts, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares or approximately 154% of OFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of OFIX. Below is a chart showing OFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SKX options, MSTR options, or OFIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CVA
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FPXI
 Abbott Laboratories MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CVA-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FPXI-> Abbott Laboratories MACD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SKX
MSTR
OFIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.