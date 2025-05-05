Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKX, MSTR, OFIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 98,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 214.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 49,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 354,462 contracts, representing approximately 35.4 million underlying shares or approximately 193.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 19,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Orthofix Medical Inc (Symbol: OFIX) saw options trading volume of 4,244 contracts, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares or approximately 154% of OFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of OFIX. Below is a chart showing OFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKX options, MSTR options, or OFIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.