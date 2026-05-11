Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SERV, BAND, ONON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV), where a total volume of 49,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.4% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 10,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 13,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.3% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,700 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON) saw options trading volume of 51,950 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,300 underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SERV options, BAND options, or ONON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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