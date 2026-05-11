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SERV

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SERV, BAND, ONON

May 11, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV), where a total volume of 49,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.4% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 13,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.3% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,700 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON) saw options trading volume of 51,950 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,300 underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SERV options, BAND options, or ONON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
 EWSC Historical Stock Prices
 Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> EWSC Historical Stock Prices-> Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SERV
BAND
ONON

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