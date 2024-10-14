Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SCHW, CLSK, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 47,324 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 5,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 122,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 48,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

