Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SCHW, CLSK, SNOW

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 122,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 48,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, CLSK options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
