Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SATS, RXST, BPMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total of 7,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 794,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,800 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

RxSight Inc (Symbol: RXST) options are showing a volume of 1,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of RXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of RXST. Below is a chart showing RXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw options trading volume of 3,789 contracts, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

