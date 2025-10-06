Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SANM, HROW, ASPN

Markets
October 06, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM), where a total volume of 3,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 336,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 4,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 8,252 contracts, representing approximately 825,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,300 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SANM options, HROW options, or ASPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

