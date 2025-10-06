Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SANM, HROW, ASPN

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) options are showing a volume of 4,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 8,252 contracts, representing approximately 825,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,300 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SANM options, HROW options, or ASPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VTL Options Chain
ARKC Options Chain
PMVP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.