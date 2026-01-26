Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RVMD, PVH, IE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total volume of 37,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 6,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,600 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 7,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 13,365 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, PVH options, or IE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

