Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RVMD, PVH, IE

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 7,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 13,365 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
