Markets
RVMD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RVMD, PVH, IE

January 26, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total volume of 37,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,600 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 7,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 13,365 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, PVH options, or IE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of DBD
 Funds Holding IMMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of DBD-> Funds Holding IMMX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD
PVH
IE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.