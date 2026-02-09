Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RVMD, BLSH, MDB

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 12,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,500 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 7,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, BLSH options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FRME shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of MEM
MA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.