Markets
RVMD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RVMD, BLSH, MDB

February 09, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total volume of 24,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,100 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 12,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,500 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 7,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, BLSH options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FRME shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of MEM
 MA Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FRME shares outstanding history-> Institutional Holders of MEM-> MA Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD
BLSH
MDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.