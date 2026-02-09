Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RVMD, BLSH, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total volume of 24,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 7,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,100 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 12,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,500 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 7,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

