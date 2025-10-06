Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROOT, LUMN, DASH

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 87,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 18,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 14,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, LUMN options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Socially Responsible Preferreds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMOV
EWW Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.