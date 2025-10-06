Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROOT, LUMN, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 2,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 458,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 87,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 18,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 14,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

