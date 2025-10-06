Markets
ROOT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROOT, LUMN, DASH

October 06, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 2,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 458,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 87,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 18,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 14,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, LUMN options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Preferreds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMOV
 EWW Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Socially Responsible Preferreds-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMOV-> EWW Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROOT
LUMN
DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.