ROKU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, HUT, RDW

January 05, 2026 — 03:33 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 16,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 39,804 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) options are showing a volume of 83,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of RDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RDW. Below is a chart showing RDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

