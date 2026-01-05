Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, HUT, RDW

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 39,804 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) options are showing a volume of 83,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of RDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RDW. Below is a chart showing RDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, HUT options, or RDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of PSX
L3Harris Technologies RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.