Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RIOT, GDOT, WFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 203,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 48,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 4,925 contracts, representing approximately 492,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 71,564 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 19,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

