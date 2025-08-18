Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RIOT, GDOT, WFC

Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 4,925 contracts, representing approximately 492,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 71,564 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 19,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
