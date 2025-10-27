Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, W, VFC

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 25,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 52,890 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,000 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
