Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, W, VFC

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 7,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 776,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 914,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 25,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 52,890 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,000 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, W options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

