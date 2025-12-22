Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, HIMS, CYTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 7,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 737,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 84,932 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,200 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 10,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, HIMS options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

