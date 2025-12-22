Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, HIMS, CYTK

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 84,932 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,200 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 10,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
