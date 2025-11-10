Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: REAL, GOOG, AMZN

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 177,567 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 456,801 contracts, representing approximately 45.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 31,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REAL options, GOOG options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MSTR Average Annual Return
CTHR market cap history
CMFO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.