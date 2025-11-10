Markets
REAL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: REAL, GOOG, AMZN

November 10, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL), where a total volume of 28,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.2% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 177,567 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 456,801 contracts, representing approximately 45.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 31,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REAL options, GOOG options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MSTR Average Annual Return
 CTHR market cap history
 CMFO Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MSTR Average Annual Return-> CTHR market cap history-> CMFO Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REAL
GOOG
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.