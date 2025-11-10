Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: REAL, GOOG, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL), where a total volume of 28,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.2% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 13,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 177,567 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 456,801 contracts, representing approximately 45.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 31,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

