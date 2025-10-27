Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, EXPO, BURL

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 12,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) saw options trading volume of 2,677 contracts, representing approximately 267,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of EXPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of EXPO. Below is a chart showing EXPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,875 contracts, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 3,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, EXPO options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

