Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, EXPO, BURL

Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) saw options trading volume of 2,677 contracts, representing approximately 267,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of EXPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of EXPO. Below is a chart showing EXPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,875 contracts, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 3,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
