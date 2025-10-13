Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: POWI, MSM, MP

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 15,039 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 296.4% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,400 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 263,458 contracts, representing approximately 26.3 million underlying shares or approximately 155.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 35,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for POWI options, MSM options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GMET Average Annual Return
DNB Insider Buying
EMT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.