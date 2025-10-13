Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: POWI, MSM, MP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI), where a total of 25,375 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 342.6% of POWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 740,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 13,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of POWI. Below is a chart showing POWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 15,039 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 296.4% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,400 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 263,458 contracts, representing approximately 26.3 million underlying shares or approximately 155.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 35,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POWI options, MSM options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

