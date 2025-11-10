Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLTR, TSLA, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 992,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 62,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 69,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 157,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 18,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

