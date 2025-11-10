Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLTR, TSLA, COIN

November 10, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 992,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 62,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 69,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 157,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 18,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, TSLA options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
