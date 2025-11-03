Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, MSFT

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 453,094 contracts, representing approximately 45.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 33,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 183,690 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 13,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
