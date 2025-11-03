Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, MSFT

November 03, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 428,935 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 23,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 453,094 contracts, representing approximately 45.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 33,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 183,690 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 13,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, AAPL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
