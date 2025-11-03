Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 428,935 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 23,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 453,094 contracts, representing approximately 45.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 33,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 183,690 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 13,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, AAPL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

