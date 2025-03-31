Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PG, HLF, W

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 10,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 25,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 6,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
