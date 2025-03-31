Markets
PG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PG, HLF, W

March 31, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 45,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 19,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 10,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 25,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 6,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PG options, HLF options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend History
 QTI market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PNOV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend History-> QTI market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PNOV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PG
HLF
W

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.