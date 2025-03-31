Markets
PCVX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCVX, SPB, CORZ

March 31, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), where a total volume of 7,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 781,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 2,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,800 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 155,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 54,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCVX options, SPB options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

