Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCVX, SPB, CORZ

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 2,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,800 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 155,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 54,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
