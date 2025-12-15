Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCT, ANF, PLD

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 16,238 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) options are showing a volume of 22,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,900 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
