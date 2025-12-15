Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCT, ANF, PLD

December 15, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 21,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,200 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 16,238 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) options are showing a volume of 22,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,900 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
