Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, TH, BYD

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 1,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 3,714 contracts, representing approximately 371,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PANW options, TH options, or BYD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BMVP
TSC Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.