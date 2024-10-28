News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, TH, BYD

October 28, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 11,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 1,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 3,714 contracts, representing approximately 371,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

