Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AS, PANW, HHH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS), where a total volume of 46,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.1% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 12,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 169,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 124.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

