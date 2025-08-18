Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AS, PANW, HHH

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 169,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 124.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AS options, PANW options, or HHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
