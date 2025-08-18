Markets
AS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AS, PANW, HHH

August 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS), where a total volume of 46,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.1% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 169,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 124.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,300 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AS options, PANW options, or HHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding IWIN
 Institutional Holders of ROKU
 Funds Holding IQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding IWIN-> Institutional Holders of ROKU-> Funds Holding IQQQ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AS
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.