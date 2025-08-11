Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, C, INTU

August 11, 2025 — 03:14 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 48,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 79,720 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 26,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 5,894 contracts, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $762.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $762.50 strike highlighted in orange:

