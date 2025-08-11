Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, C, INTU

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 79,720 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 26,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 5,894 contracts, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $762.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $762.50 strike highlighted in orange:
