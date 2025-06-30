Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, BTU, MGNI

June 30, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 19,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 16,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 9,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 926,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, BTU options, or MGNI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STM shares outstanding history
 QCLN Historical Stock Prices
 EMAG YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
STM shares outstanding history-> QCLN Historical Stock Prices-> EMAG YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
BTU
MGNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.