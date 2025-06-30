Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, BTU, MGNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 19,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 16,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 9,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 926,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

