Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PAG, TFIN, DAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total volume of 1,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) saw options trading volume of 1,006 contracts, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) saw options trading volume of 15,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,900 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAG options, TFIN options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

