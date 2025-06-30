Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PAG, TFIN, DAR

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) saw options trading volume of 1,006 contracts, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) saw options trading volume of 15,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,900 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
