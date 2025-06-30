Markets
PAG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PAG, TFIN, DAR

June 30, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total volume of 1,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) saw options trading volume of 1,006 contracts, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) saw options trading volume of 15,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,900 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAG options, TFIN options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
